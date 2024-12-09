Left Menu

Cautious Optimism: NATO's Call for Peace in Syria

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte expressed hopeful caution regarding the Syrian crisis, highlighting the need for a peaceful power transition and a Syrian-led political process. He urged Syrian rebel leaders to follow the rule of law and criticized Russia and Iran for their involvement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 09-12-2024 19:03 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 19:03 IST
Cautious Optimism: NATO's Call for Peace in Syria
On Monday, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte expressed cautious optimism about recent developments in Syria. He emphasized the importance of a peaceful transition of power and the need for an inclusive, Syrian-led political process.

Rutte urged Syrian rebel leaders to uphold the rule of law, safeguard civilians, and respect religious minorities during this critical transition period. In his statement, he criticized Russia and Iran, key supporters of the ousted Bashar al-Assad regime, for their detrimental roles in the conflict.

He stated that both Moscow and Tehran shared responsibility for the atrocities committed against the Syrian populace, accusing them of abandoning Assad once he was no longer beneficial to their strategic interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

