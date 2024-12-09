Protest Over Missing Man in Manipur Sparks Political Tension

On Monday, the Manipur Police detained three women attempting to demonstrate outside the Raj Bhawan. Their demand was clarity on the disappearance of a 56-year-old man from an army camp in Kangpokpi district.

Among the detainees was the wife of the missing man, Laishram Kamalbabu. According to an official, the demonstration was thwarted by police at the high-security zone, after which the women were taken to the City police station and released later.

The disappearance of Kamalbabu has stirred political unrest, with Chief Minister N Biren Singh recently noting some evidence of the incident. The Joint Action Committee has been actively pursuing Kamalbabu's whereabouts. Protests continue, reflecting public frustration over the lack of conclusive findings.

