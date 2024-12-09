Political Showdown: Calls for Removal of Rajya Sabha Chairman Mount

The INDIA bloc is poised to submit a notice to remove Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, sources confirmed on Monday. The opposition initially held back, hoping for improved conduct from Dhankhar; however, recent actions have convinced them otherwise.

Leading the charge, the Congress has garnered support from allies like the TMC and the Samajwadi Party. A senior leader criticized Dhankhar for purportedly acting in favor of the ruling BJP. Tensions rose when BJP members called for a discussion over alleged links between Congress leaders and George Soros, with national security cited as a major concern.

This protest was met with counterarguments from Congress leaders, who accused the ruling party of diverting attention from the Adani issue. Accusations of partisanship have been levied against Dhankhar, further complicating the political stalemate between the two sides.

(With inputs from agencies.)