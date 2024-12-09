Zelenskiy's Diplomatic Quest: Troops, Talks, and NATO

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has made an appeal for a diplomatic resolution to end the ongoing conflict in Ukraine with Russia, proposing the deployment of foreign troops in his country until it officially joins the NATO military alliance. This statement at a joint press conference with German opposition leader Friedrich Merz marks a growing inclination in Kyiv for negotiations. Meanwhile, Donald Trump is set to return to the White House on Jan. 20.

U.S. president-elect has expressed eagerness to swiftly end the war. A recent call for an immediate ceasefire and negotiations followed his discussions with Zelenskiy and French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris. Zelenskiy stated, 'Ukraine wants this war to end more than anyone else. No doubt, a diplomatic resolution would save more lives. We do seek it.'

Zelenskiy revealed talks about 'freezing' the current war lines during his meetings with Macron and Trump, highlighting the significant territory Russia controls since its 2022 invasion. He asserted that Russian President Putin should be compelled to end the hostilities, with a stronger Ukraine being pivotal to exerting such force. Zelenskiy emphasized that, prior to any diplomatic advancement, Ukraine must be formidable on the battlefield.

