Ukraine Calls Key Allies Meeting for Strategic Talks

Ukraine plans to convene a December meeting with key European allies to coordinate a joint stance for strength on the battlefield and in possible peace talks. This effort comes amid intensified calls for support ahead of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration, aiming to ensure Ukraine's security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-12-2024 22:51 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 22:51 IST
Ukraine is set to host a critical meeting with vital European allies in December. The primary aim is to form a united front, enhancing Kyiv's battlefield strength and negotiation capabilities, according to a statement by presidential spokesman Sergiy Nykyforov on Monday.

This initiative is occurring as Ukraine steps up its appeals for assistance, particularly given the upcoming inauguration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, who seeks a rapid resolution to the Ukraine-Russia conflict. "Our alignment with European partners and the U.S. is crucial for bolstering Ukraine's defense," Nykyforov stated.

The meeting's agenda includes involving nations with advanced weaponry and substantial investments in Ukraine's defense sector, as well as discussions about Ukraine's potential NATO membership, Nykyforov confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

