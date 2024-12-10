Remembering SM Krishna: A Legacy of Leadership and Friendship

In a heartfelt tribute, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu mourned the loss of SM Krishna, former Karnataka Chief Minister.

Reflecting on their camaraderie, Naidu recalled the friendly rivalry they shared over attracting investments to Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. Krishna was noted for prioritizing the welfare of his people.

Expressing his deep sorrow on social media platform X, Naidu praised Krishna's leadership and extended condolences to his family and friends.

(With inputs from agencies.)