BJD's Crucial Role in Potential No-Confidence Motion

Naveen Patnaik, BJD president, stated the party will evaluate actions regarding the INDIA bloc's potential no-confidence motion against Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar. Although Patnaik did not confirm BJD's stance, the party's seven Rajya Sabha members could influence the motion's outcome in the Upper House.

Updated: 10-12-2024 13:12 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 13:12 IST
Biju Janata Dal (BJD) President Naveen Patnaik announced on Tuesday that the party is contemplating its next steps in response to the INDIA bloc's possible no-confidence motion against Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Patnaik, who previously served as Odisha's chief minister, refrained from disclosing whether the BJD would back the motion if it materializes. With seven BJD members in the Rajya Sabha, the party's decision holds significant importance.

"We are examining it. We will take whatever step is necessary," Patnaik commented when asked about BJD's potential course of action on the motion. The support or opposition of BJD's members in the Upper House could be pivotal, given the current numbers of the opposition coalition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

