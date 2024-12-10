BJD's Crucial Role in Potential No-Confidence Motion

Biju Janata Dal (BJD) President Naveen Patnaik announced on Tuesday that the party is contemplating its next steps in response to the INDIA bloc's possible no-confidence motion against Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Patnaik, who previously served as Odisha's chief minister, refrained from disclosing whether the BJD would back the motion if it materializes. With seven BJD members in the Rajya Sabha, the party's decision holds significant importance.

"We are examining it. We will take whatever step is necessary," Patnaik commented when asked about BJD's potential course of action on the motion. The support or opposition of BJD's members in the Upper House could be pivotal, given the current numbers of the opposition coalition.

(With inputs from agencies.)