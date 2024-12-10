Left Menu

Parliamentary Tensions: No-Confidence Motion Sparks Controversy

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju condemned the no-confidence motion against Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar by the INDIA Bloc, citing disrespect towards parliamentary traditions. Meanwhile, opposition parties emphasize their concerns over bias in house proceedings, marking a historic motion against the Chairman amidst heated parliamentary sessions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-12-2024 18:52 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 18:52 IST
Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  India
  • India

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has strongly criticized the no-confidence motion filed by the INDIA Bloc against Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar. He accused the opposition of disrespecting the esteemed office of both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha Chairs, affirming NDA's confidence in Dhankhar's leadership.

Speaking to reporters, Rijiju highlighted the importance of following parliamentary traditions, where the Speakers of both houses guide proceedings. He accused the Congress and its allies of consistently disrespecting the Chair's directions. Rijiju praised Vice President Dhankhar, commending his commitment to the welfare of farmers and the public.

Countering the opposition's move, Rijiju called for an apology from Congress, pointing to alleged links with activist George Soros as an anti-India agenda. Meanwhile, opposition leaders, including Congress MP Jairam Ramesh, defended the motion as a response to perceived bias, asserting that it follows constitutional procedures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

