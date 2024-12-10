Mamata Banerjee: A Rising Star for the INDIA Bloc Leadership

On Tuesday, RJD chief Lalu Prasad voiced his support for Mamata Banerjee to lead the INDIA bloc, joining a chorus of opposition leaders endorsing the West Bengal Chief Minister. This endorsement comes as Banerjee signaled her readiness to take on the leadership role for the alliance.

The YSR Congress Party, despite not being part of the INDIA bloc, also backed Banerjee, calling her the 'most capable' leader for the position. This support is echoed by NCP chief Sharad Pawar and others, marking a growing consensus around Banerjee's potential leadership.

Meanwhile, discussions within the bloc highlight the need for strategic leadership as the coalition faces internal challenges and prepares for upcoming elections. Banerjee's leadership, proponents argue, could unify and empower the opposition to contest more effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)