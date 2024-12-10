Left Menu

Mamata Banerjee: A Rising Star for the INDIA Bloc Leadership

RJD chief Lalu Prasad and others endorse West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as a potential leader for the INDIA bloc. The support grows as Banerjee expresses willingness to lead the opposition alliance despite current leadership reservations. Discussions continue around strengthening the bloc ahead of the 2024 elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2024 20:24 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 20:24 IST
Mamata Banerjee
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, RJD chief Lalu Prasad voiced his support for Mamata Banerjee to lead the INDIA bloc, joining a chorus of opposition leaders endorsing the West Bengal Chief Minister. This endorsement comes as Banerjee signaled her readiness to take on the leadership role for the alliance.

The YSR Congress Party, despite not being part of the INDIA bloc, also backed Banerjee, calling her the 'most capable' leader for the position. This support is echoed by NCP chief Sharad Pawar and others, marking a growing consensus around Banerjee's potential leadership.

Meanwhile, discussions within the bloc highlight the need for strategic leadership as the coalition faces internal challenges and prepares for upcoming elections. Banerjee's leadership, proponents argue, could unify and empower the opposition to contest more effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

