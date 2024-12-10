Historic No-Confidence Motion Rocks Rajya Sabha: Opposition Aims at VP Dhankhar
The INDIA bloc, led by Congress, has filed a no-confidence motion against VP Jagdeep Dhankhar, accusing him of bias. Despite lacking the numbers needed for passage, they aim to send a strong message for parliamentary democracy. Dhankhar, the Rajya Sabha Chair, is accused of partisanship.
In a historic move, the Congress-led INDIA bloc filed a no-confidence motion against Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday. The motion accuses Dhankhar of 'extreme partisanship' and aims to challenge his role as Chairman of the Upper House.
While the opposition lacks the numbers to pass the motion, they assert it's a symbolic fight for parliamentary democracy. Opposition leaders claim Dhankhar, in his role, has unfairly favored government interests, diminishing the prestige of his position.
Criticism stems from recent allowances made for BJP members to target Congress leaders, as well as Dhankhar's perceived bias against opposition members. The government and its allies have dismissed these accusations, asserting Dhankhar's professionalism and impartiality.
