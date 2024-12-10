Left Menu

Historic No-Confidence Motion Rocks Rajya Sabha: Opposition Aims at VP Dhankhar

The INDIA bloc, led by Congress, has filed a no-confidence motion against VP Jagdeep Dhankhar, accusing him of bias. Despite lacking the numbers needed for passage, they aim to send a strong message for parliamentary democracy. Dhankhar, the Rajya Sabha Chair, is accused of partisanship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2024 20:59 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 20:59 IST
Historic No-Confidence Motion Rocks Rajya Sabha: Opposition Aims at VP Dhankhar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a historic move, the Congress-led INDIA bloc filed a no-confidence motion against Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday. The motion accuses Dhankhar of 'extreme partisanship' and aims to challenge his role as Chairman of the Upper House.

While the opposition lacks the numbers to pass the motion, they assert it's a symbolic fight for parliamentary democracy. Opposition leaders claim Dhankhar, in his role, has unfairly favored government interests, diminishing the prestige of his position.

Criticism stems from recent allowances made for BJP members to target Congress leaders, as well as Dhankhar's perceived bias against opposition members. The government and its allies have dismissed these accusations, asserting Dhankhar's professionalism and impartiality.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

 United States
2
Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

 Australia
3
Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

 United States
4
Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024