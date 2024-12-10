Left Menu

INDIA Bloc to Challenge EVM Manipulation in Supreme Court

The opposition INDIA bloc plans to move the Supreme Court due to alleged EVM manipulation that resulted in the BJP-led coalition winning the recent Maharashtra assembly elections. Leaders Sharad Pawar, Arvind Kejriwal, and Abhishek Singhvi have discussed the legal course of action following election losses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2024 22:51 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 22:51 IST
INDIA Bloc to Challenge EVM Manipulation in Supreme Court
  • Country:
  • India

The opposition INDIA bloc is gearing up to take legal action over alleged electronic voting machine (EVM) manipulation in Maharashtra's recent assembly elections. The coalition plans to move the Supreme Court, as announced by NCP-Sharad Pawar leader Prashant Jagtap, who suffered a defeat in Hadapsar, Pune.

Following a strategic meeting among key political figures, including NCP-SP chief Sharad Pawar, AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal, and Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi, the bloc decided to challenge the Election Commission. The meeting underscored the alignment of opposition parties in addressing what they perceive as electoral unfairness.

Despite BJP-led Mahayuti's 235-seat victory in a 288-member House, concerns about EVM rigging persist. Additionally, Kejriwal highlighted issues with voter lists in Delhi, ahead of its upcoming assembly elections, echoing broader electoral integrity concerns across the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024