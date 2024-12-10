INDIA Bloc to Challenge EVM Manipulation in Supreme Court
The opposition INDIA bloc plans to move the Supreme Court due to alleged EVM manipulation that resulted in the BJP-led coalition winning the recent Maharashtra assembly elections. Leaders Sharad Pawar, Arvind Kejriwal, and Abhishek Singhvi have discussed the legal course of action following election losses.
The opposition INDIA bloc is gearing up to take legal action over alleged electronic voting machine (EVM) manipulation in Maharashtra's recent assembly elections. The coalition plans to move the Supreme Court, as announced by NCP-Sharad Pawar leader Prashant Jagtap, who suffered a defeat in Hadapsar, Pune.
Following a strategic meeting among key political figures, including NCP-SP chief Sharad Pawar, AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal, and Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi, the bloc decided to challenge the Election Commission. The meeting underscored the alignment of opposition parties in addressing what they perceive as electoral unfairness.
Despite BJP-led Mahayuti's 235-seat victory in a 288-member House, concerns about EVM rigging persist. Additionally, Kejriwal highlighted issues with voter lists in Delhi, ahead of its upcoming assembly elections, echoing broader electoral integrity concerns across the nation.
