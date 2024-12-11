Lok Sabha Chaos: TMC's Apology Sparks Unending Uproar

The Lok Sabha witnessed persistent disruptions on Wednesday as controversial comments by TMC's Kalyan Banerjee against Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia ignited a dramatic uproar. Despite Banerjee tendering an apology, the uproar showed no sign of abating, prompting the chair to adjourn the House for the day.

During a discussion on amendments to the Disaster Management Act, Banerjee alleged the central government's non-cooperation during the COVID-19 pandemic. Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai defended the government's efforts, crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi with aiding all states during the crisis. Support for Rai came from Scindia, who praised India's global initiatives during the pandemic.

The situation escalated when Banerjee's comments against Scindia were expunged, leading to a heated exchange that necessitated further adjournments. Despite his repeated apologies, Scindia refused to accept them, citing personal attacks. The ongoing turbulence was exacerbated by allegations of Congress links with outfits backed by US billionaire George Soros, leading to temporary suspensions of the House proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)