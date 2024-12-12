Trump's Diplomatic Gamble: Inviting Xi to Inauguration Amid Tensions

In a bold diplomatic move, President-elect Donald Trump has extended an invitation to Chinese President Xi Jinping to attend his upcoming inauguration. This gesture comes as Trump threatens to impose steep tariffs on Chinese imports.

Confirmed by incoming press secretary Karoline Leavitt, the invitation marks an attempt to open dialogue with competing nations, despite past criticisms of Trump's approach. The inauguration could be a stage for unconventional diplomacy.

While some question the prudence of inviting an adversary, Trump suggests this could align with his business-like foreign policy strategy, blending incentives with pressure to achieve favorable outcomes for the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)