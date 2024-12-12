Left Menu

Trump's Diplomatic Gamble: Inviting Xi to Inauguration Amid Tensions

President-elect Donald Trump invites Chinese President Xi Jinping to his inauguration, an unprecedented move amidst looming tariff threats on Chinese goods. Trump's outreach signifies an effort to engage adversarial leaders in dialogue akin to business negotiations, strengthening foreign relations through an unconventional approach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Westpalmbeach | Updated: 12-12-2024 23:00 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 23:00 IST
Trump's Diplomatic Gamble: Inviting Xi to Inauguration Amid Tensions
Donald Trump

In a bold diplomatic move, President-elect Donald Trump has extended an invitation to Chinese President Xi Jinping to attend his upcoming inauguration. This gesture comes as Trump threatens to impose steep tariffs on Chinese imports.

Confirmed by incoming press secretary Karoline Leavitt, the invitation marks an attempt to open dialogue with competing nations, despite past criticisms of Trump's approach. The inauguration could be a stage for unconventional diplomacy.

While some question the prudence of inviting an adversary, Trump suggests this could align with his business-like foreign policy strategy, blending incentives with pressure to achieve favorable outcomes for the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024