Kejriwal's Firm Stand: 'Delhi Bachao' vs 'Kejriwal Hatao'
Arvind Kejriwal, AAP chief and former Delhi CM, announced he will contest from his New Delhi seat in the upcoming assembly polls. The race pits him against Congress' Sandeep Dikshit and potentially BJP's Parvesh Verma. Kejriwal dismissed rumors of a seat change, asserting the elections are contested in his name.
Amid swirling rumors, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal has confirmed that he will vie for the New Delhi seat in the forthcoming assembly elections. The competition is billed as a clash between Kejriwal and the heirs of political legacies, with Congress fielding Sandeep Dikshit and BJP possibly entering Parvesh Verma into the fray.
Speaking at the 'Agenda Aaj Tak' program, Kejriwal dispelled speculation about potential shifts in his and Chief Minister Atishi's constituencies, ensuring both would remain constant. Kejriwal emphasized that the election's focus is centered on his leadership, and he asserted AAP's ambition to reclaim power decisively.
Addressing allegations regarding his luxurious accommodations, Kejriwal retorted that the official bungalow was PWD-built for Delhi's chief minister. He argued that BJP's criticism arose after his forthright remarks on Delhi's law and order. The Delhi Assembly elections are shaping up to be a three-way contest among AAP, BJP, and Congress, with coalition dynamics also under scrutiny.
