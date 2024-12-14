Left Menu

Diplomatic Strides: Blinken and Fidan Tackle Middle East Stability

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan discussed efforts to counter Islamic State resurgence in Syria after Assad's fall. They also explored Gaza ceasefire talks with Hamas. Blinken's Middle East tour aims at forming a united front with regional allies for Syria's transition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-12-2024 01:20 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 01:20 IST
The U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan have reiterated the need for ongoing efforts to prevent the resurgence of Islamic State in Syria, post-Bashar al-Assad. Both stressed the importance of preventing terrorism from resurfacing in the volatile region.

In his Middle East tour, Blinken expressed the United States' commitment to thwart any attempts by Islamic State to regain strength amidst Syria's political transition, aiming for inclusivity and respect for minorities. The talks also emphasized securing ISIS combatants detained in camps.

Blinken also pushed for a Gaza ceasefire agreement, saying Hamas should agree to the terms. The dialogue coincides with increased Turkish influence over Hamas, hoping for a resolution to the ongoing conflict with Israel. Blinken and Turkish leadership aim to foster long-lasting peace in the conflict-ridden region.

