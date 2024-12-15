South Korea's Acting President Reaffirms Alliance with U.S.

In a crucial international dialogue, South Korea's acting president, Han Duck-soo, engaged in a phone call with U.S. President Joe Biden, according to local media sources reported on Sunday. The discussion underscored the unwavering commitment of both nations to their alliance.

Han assured that South Korea would continue its foreign and security policies unperturbed, with a focus on fortifying the South Korea-U.S. alliance. President Biden echoed this sentiment, affirming that the enduring partnership between the two nations remains solid, alongside efforts to enhance trilateral cooperation with Japan, according to media reports.

This political development follows the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol, caused by his controversial attempt to declare martial law. With Yoon suspended from presidential duties, Han has been tasked with leading the country in an acting capacity as mandated by the constitution.

