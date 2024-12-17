Left Menu

Ukraine Shifts Gas Transit Policy Amid Russian Dispute

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced that the gas transit deal with Russia will end by the end of the year. Ukraine is open to discussing gas transit of non-Russian origin upon official approach from the European Commission.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 00:05 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 00:05 IST
Ukraine Shifts Gas Transit Policy Amid Russian Dispute
Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal declared on Monday that the agreement permitting the transit of Russian gas through Ukraine would not be extended beyond this year.

In a statement on Telegram following his discussion with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, Shmyhal affirmed Ukraine's willingness to consider the transit of gas originating from countries other than Russia.

He further confirmed that Ukraine's current agreement with Russia regarding gas transit is set to terminate on January 1, 2025, with no plans for renewal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024