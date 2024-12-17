Ukraine Shifts Gas Transit Policy Amid Russian Dispute
Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced that the gas transit deal with Russia will end by the end of the year. Ukraine is open to discussing gas transit of non-Russian origin upon official approach from the European Commission.
Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal declared on Monday that the agreement permitting the transit of Russian gas through Ukraine would not be extended beyond this year.
In a statement on Telegram following his discussion with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, Shmyhal affirmed Ukraine's willingness to consider the transit of gas originating from countries other than Russia.
He further confirmed that Ukraine's current agreement with Russia regarding gas transit is set to terminate on January 1, 2025, with no plans for renewal.
