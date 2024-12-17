AAP Criticizes 'One Nation One Election' Bill as Anti-Federal

Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, an AAP MP, has expressed strong opposition to the 'One Nation One Election' bill, labeling it as contrary to India's federal framework. He asserted that the initiative seeks to divert attention from pressing issues like inflation and unemployment.

Hayer argued that promises made by the ruling party remain unfulfilled and criticized the introduction of unnecessary bills. "The BJP is imposing measures without public demand to incite controversy," he said, affirming AAP's position against the legislation. According to Hayer, unique regional challenges need distinct state-level responses.

The Constitution (129th Amendment) Bill, 2024, proposing synchronized state and nationwide elections, was introduced in the Lok Sabha. Endorsed by 269 members and opposed by 196, the bill will be reviewed by a Joint Parliamentary Committee. Union Home Minister Amit Shah confirmed the bill's journey to the JPC following discussions in the cabinet.

(With inputs from agencies.)