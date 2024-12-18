Political Storm in India Over Amit Shah's Ambedkar Remarks
Opposition protests erupted over Amit Shah's comments on Babasaheb Ambedkar, leading Union Minister Kiren Rijiju to accuse Congress of distorting his speech. The controversy intensified with calls for Shah's resignation as political tensions soared in the Rajya Sabha.
In a dramatic escalation of political tensions, the Indian Opposition has mounted intense protests over Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks concerning the eminent Indian leader, Babasaheb Ambedkar, in the Rajya Sabha.
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju counterattacked, accusing the Congress of taking a snippet out of context from Shah's speech, distorting it, and subsequently spreading it virally.
He emphasized the enduring reverence that Ambedkar commands, while condemning what he described as the Congress's 'nautanki' tactics, which involved brandishing Ambedkar's portrait during their demonstration.
