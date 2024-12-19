Left Menu

Ranchi Erupts Over Shah's Ambedkar Remarks

The Jharkhand Congress held a protest march in Ranchi against Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks on Dr. BR Ambedkar. The march, led by state Congress president Keshav Mahato Kamlesh, ended with burning Shah's effigy, demanding respect for Ambedkar, the Constitution's architect.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 19-12-2024 20:08 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 20:08 IST
Ranchi Erupts Over Shah's Ambedkar Remarks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Ranchi, the Congress staged a protest on Thursday in response to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's controversial remarks about Dr. BR Ambedkar. The demonstration, organized by the Jharkhand Congress, was a direct call for action to uphold the dignity of the revered architect of the Indian Constitution.

The protest commenced at the state Congress headquarters and culminated at the bustling Albert Ekka Chowk, where protesters set fire to an effigy of Amit Shah, symbolizing their dissent and discontent. This act represented a strong opposition to what they perceived as a disrespectful comment on Ambedkar.

Speaking on the occasion, Jharkhand Congress president Keshav Mahato Kamlesh denounced Shah's statements as intolerable. He emphasized that the Indian Constitution, crafted by Ambedkar, is the lifeblood of democracy, and any insult to him is an insult to the nation itself. This protest comes in the wake of a heated political row between the BJP and opposition parties following Shah's comments in Parliament that suggested invoking Ambedkar's name has become a mere fashion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024