Ranchi Erupts Over Shah's Ambedkar Remarks

In Ranchi, the Congress staged a protest on Thursday in response to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's controversial remarks about Dr. BR Ambedkar. The demonstration, organized by the Jharkhand Congress, was a direct call for action to uphold the dignity of the revered architect of the Indian Constitution.

The protest commenced at the state Congress headquarters and culminated at the bustling Albert Ekka Chowk, where protesters set fire to an effigy of Amit Shah, symbolizing their dissent and discontent. This act represented a strong opposition to what they perceived as a disrespectful comment on Ambedkar.

Speaking on the occasion, Jharkhand Congress president Keshav Mahato Kamlesh denounced Shah's statements as intolerable. He emphasized that the Indian Constitution, crafted by Ambedkar, is the lifeblood of democracy, and any insult to him is an insult to the nation itself. This protest comes in the wake of a heated political row between the BJP and opposition parties following Shah's comments in Parliament that suggested invoking Ambedkar's name has become a mere fashion.

