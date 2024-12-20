Rising Concerns Over Violence Against Minorities in South Asia

Reports indicate that 2,200 cases of violence against Hindus and other minorities have emerged in Bangladesh this year. Indian authorities wish for Dhaka to address these safety concerns, articulated an official statement of the government on Friday.

Kirti Vardhan Singh, Minister of State for External Affairs, highlighted the alarming numbers in a response to the Rajya Sabha, drawing attention to data from human rights groups. The scenario in Pakistan also reveals concerning figures, with 112 incidents reported until October 2024.

The government reaffirmed its commitment to minority welfare by urging Pakistan to counter religious intolerance and by discussing safety measures with Bangladesh during the Foreign Secretary's visit. Meanwhile, diplomatic relationships have strained between India and Bangladesh following political upheaval and incidents against minority communities.

