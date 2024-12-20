Left Menu

Tensions Rise as BJP Protests 'Terrorist Glorification'

The BJP held a 'Black day procession' accusing the state government of glorifying a terrorist. The police detained several leaders, including BJP's state unit president K Annamalai. The protest was sparked by a funeral for a convicted terrorist, which was permitted by the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Coimbatore | Updated: 20-12-2024 21:31 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 21:31 IST
Tensions Rise as BJP Protests 'Terrorist Glorification'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) organized a 'Black day procession' on Friday, voicing condemnation against what they claim as the 'glorification of a terrorist.'

Police responded by detaining several leaders, including the party's state unit president K Annamalai, as well as affiliates from Hindu organizations. The procession highlighted allegations that the state government supported those involved in the infamous 'Coimbatore bomb blast.' Participants wielded banners accusing authorities of backing the terrorists.

The spark igniting the protest was a state-permitted funeral procession for Al-Umma founder SA Basha, a convict in the 1998 bomb blast case, which claimed 58 lives. Basha, who died of age-related illness while on parole, received police protection at his burial. Annamalai tweeted, criticizing the DMK Government for detaining BJP leaders, calling the act autocratic.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024