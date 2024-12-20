Tensions Rise as BJP Protests 'Terrorist Glorification'

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) organized a 'Black day procession' on Friday, voicing condemnation against what they claim as the 'glorification of a terrorist.'

Police responded by detaining several leaders, including the party's state unit president K Annamalai, as well as affiliates from Hindu organizations. The procession highlighted allegations that the state government supported those involved in the infamous 'Coimbatore bomb blast.' Participants wielded banners accusing authorities of backing the terrorists.

The spark igniting the protest was a state-permitted funeral procession for Al-Umma founder SA Basha, a convict in the 1998 bomb blast case, which claimed 58 lives. Basha, who died of age-related illness while on parole, received police protection at his burial. Annamalai tweeted, criticizing the DMK Government for detaining BJP leaders, calling the act autocratic.

(With inputs from agencies.)