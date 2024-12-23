EU Leader's Rare Moscow Visit Sparks Controversy
Slovakia's Prime Minister, Robert Fico, met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, marking a rare visit by an EU leader since Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine. Fico's pro-Russia stance, contrasting with EU leaders, includes ending military aid to Ukraine and opposing EU sanctions against Russia.
In an unprecedented move, Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico made a rare trip to Moscow to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin. The visit, distinguished by its rarity among EU leaders since Russia's 2022 Ukraine invasion, signals a stark deviation from the EU's collective stance on the conflict.
During a one-on-one meeting at the Kremlin, Fico and Putin discussed the international situation and the critical subject of Russian natural gas deliveries, as reported by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. This interaction highlights Fico's differing perspective on the war, which contrasts sharply with most European leaders.
Fico's controversial views have led him to halt Slovakia's military aid to Ukraine and criticize EU sanctions, positioning himself as a unique figure within EU politics. Moreover, his appearance on Russian state TV and plans to attend Moscow's military parade next year further underline his alignment with Russia.
