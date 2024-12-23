Controversy Erupts Over Dalit Custodial Death in Maharashtra

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi met with the family of Somnath Suryavanshi, a Dalit resident of Parbhani, who died in judicial custody. Gandhi alleged Suryavanshi's death was a custodial murder linked to his efforts to protect the Constitution.

The controversy ignited after violence erupted in Parbhani following the vandalism of a Constitution replica. Suryavanshi was detained among over 50 others. Police reported he fell ill in custody and subsequently died in a state-run hospital.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis refuted Gandhi's claims, stating the visit was politically driven, and assured that if proven, justice would be served. The incident has sparked ideological debates, with demands for accountability and a judicial probe ordered by the state government.

(With inputs from agencies.)