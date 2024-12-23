Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Dalit Custodial Death in Maharashtra

Rahul Gandhi accuses Maharashtra police of custodial murder of Dalit Somnath Suryavanshi amid Parbhani violence. The state government orders an investigation, while Chief Minister Fadnavis denies claims, labeling Gandhi's visit politically motivated. The incident highlights deep-seated ideological tensions and demands swift justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Parbhani | Updated: 23-12-2024 19:52 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 19:52 IST
Controversy Erupts Over Dalit Custodial Death in Maharashtra
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi met with the family of Somnath Suryavanshi, a Dalit resident of Parbhani, who died in judicial custody. Gandhi alleged Suryavanshi's death was a custodial murder linked to his efforts to protect the Constitution.

The controversy ignited after violence erupted in Parbhani following the vandalism of a Constitution replica. Suryavanshi was detained among over 50 others. Police reported he fell ill in custody and subsequently died in a state-run hospital.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis refuted Gandhi's claims, stating the visit was politically driven, and assured that if proven, justice would be served. The incident has sparked ideological debates, with demands for accountability and a judicial probe ordered by the state government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

 Global
2
Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

 Global
3
Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

 Turkey
4
Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024