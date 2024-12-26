Rahul Gandhi Condemns Police Crackdown on BPSC Protesters in Bihar

In a strong political outcry, Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, slammed the NDA government for alleged police brutality against Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) candidates protesting in Patna.

Rahul Gandhi accused the authorities of resorting to violence to silence job-seeking aspirants and deflect from their own failures. He likened the situation to historical injustices, referencing the legend of Eklavya. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra joined the criticism, asserting that the government's only concern is maintaining power rather than addressing employment issues.

The controversy stemmed from protests on December 13 regarding leaked exam papers, with protestors demanding exam cancellations. Videos of the police action went viral, though not independently verified by PTI. The Congress condemned the violence, while Independent MP Pappu Yadav proposed a Bihar bandh if demands remain unaddressed.

(With inputs from agencies.)