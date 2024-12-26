Guatemala Prepares for Increased Deportations: A Diplomatic Maneuver
In anticipation of increased deportations under the Trump administration, Guatemala is actively preparing to receive deportees from other Central American countries. The nation is striving to strengthen diplomatic ties with the U.S. while considering the socio-economic implications of these changes on its economy and society.
Guatemala is proactively preparing to handle an expected increase in deportations from the United States, particularly concerning citizens from other Central American nations. This move is part of a broader strategy to cultivate positive relations with the incoming Trump administration.
While the U.S. has faced challenges deporting individuals from countries like Nicaragua and Haiti, Guatemala aims to position itself as a part of the solution, despite the potential economic strain. The Guatemalan government has held talks with key U.S. stakeholders, including the Trump transition team and the Heritage Foundation, focusing on migration, deportations, and border security.
Central American countries like Honduras and El Salvador watch closely as events unfold, considering the impact of reduced remittances on their economies. Guatemala remains committed to reintegrating returning citizens and leveraging their skills for national development, while acknowledging the complexities involved in managing such international dynamics.
(With inputs from agencies.)
