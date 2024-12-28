Left Menu

Kejriwal Slams BJP's Alleged Meddling with Pro-Women Schemes

Arvind Kejriwal accuses the BJP of attempting to halt the Mahila Samman Yojana, a scheme offering financial aid to women, fearing electoral defeat. He dismisses an inquiry into the registration process as a fabricated tactic and alleges BJP's desperation in colluding with Congress during elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-12-2024 19:27 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 19:27 IST
Kejriwal Slams BJP's Alleged Meddling with Pro-Women Schemes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a fiery press conference, Arvind Kejriwal accused the BJP of sabotaging his pro-women schemes, specifically the Mahila Samman Yojana, which promises Rs 2,100 monthly to eligible women in Delhi. Kejriwal dismissed an inquiry ordered by the Lieutenant Governor as a 'fake' tactic to dismantle the scheme before it began.

Kejriwal alleged that the BJP's fear of losing elections has led them to disrupt the registration camps and concoct investigations. He emphasized the popularity of the proposals, noting long registration queues, and criticized the BJP for sending law enforcement to dismantle these camps.

The AAP leader claimed the BJP is also using cash incentives to sway voters and collaborating with Congress to thwart AAP's electoral success. Kejriwal warned that a BJP victory could result in the termination of beneficial schemes like the Mahila Samman Yojana and Sanjeevani Yojana.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Farewell to Former PM Manmohan Singh with State Honours

Farewell to Former PM Manmohan Singh with State Honours

 India
2
BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

 Global
3
Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

 Australia
4

Rexas Finance: A Rising Star in the Crypto Space

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Waste Management in Lagos: A Sustainable Roadmap

Yemen’s Economic Crisis Deepens: Challenges and Hope Amidst Conflict

World Bank Group Scorecard FY24: A Blueprint for Inclusive Growth and Climate Resilience

Trade Preferences Outlook 2024: Charting a New Era of Global Commerce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024