Kejriwal Slams BJP's Alleged Meddling with Pro-Women Schemes
Arvind Kejriwal accuses the BJP of attempting to halt the Mahila Samman Yojana, a scheme offering financial aid to women, fearing electoral defeat. He dismisses an inquiry into the registration process as a fabricated tactic and alleges BJP's desperation in colluding with Congress during elections.
In a fiery press conference, Arvind Kejriwal accused the BJP of sabotaging his pro-women schemes, specifically the Mahila Samman Yojana, which promises Rs 2,100 monthly to eligible women in Delhi. Kejriwal dismissed an inquiry ordered by the Lieutenant Governor as a 'fake' tactic to dismantle the scheme before it began.
Kejriwal alleged that the BJP's fear of losing elections has led them to disrupt the registration camps and concoct investigations. He emphasized the popularity of the proposals, noting long registration queues, and criticized the BJP for sending law enforcement to dismantle these camps.
The AAP leader claimed the BJP is also using cash incentives to sway voters and collaborating with Congress to thwart AAP's electoral success. Kejriwal warned that a BJP victory could result in the termination of beneficial schemes like the Mahila Samman Yojana and Sanjeevani Yojana.
