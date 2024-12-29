Croatia Votes Amid Political Tensions: Milanovic Seeks Second Term

In a crucial election, Croats are heading to the polls to choose their president, with incumbent Zoran Milanovic leading the race. He stands as a fierce critic of EU and NATO support to Ukraine, challenging the establishment with his blunt rhetoric.

With approximately 3.8 million eligible voters, the turnout by 1530 GMT was recorded at 36.09%, slightly lower than the figures from five years ago. Milanovic's main competition comes from Dragan Primorac, backed by the Croatian Democratic Union. Preliminary results are expected around 8 p.m. local time, following the closure of polling stations at 7 p.m.

Milanovic has gained 37.2% support in recent opinion polls ahead of Primorac's 20.4%. A second-round election will occur on January 12 if no candidate secures a majority. While the president's role is largely ceremonial, Milanovic presents strong opposition to the current government, criticising its policies and positioning himself as a counterbalance to the dominant HDZ party.

