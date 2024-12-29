Left Menu

Croatia Votes Amid Political Tensions: Milanovic Seeks Second Term

Croatia's incumbent president, Zoran Milanovic, is leading in the polls as Croats cast their votes in a presidential election. The position is mainly ceremonial, but Milanovic's strong opinions on EU and NATO aid to Ukraine have brought significant attention. The election heads to a potential second round.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-12-2024 22:21 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 22:21 IST
Croatia Votes Amid Political Tensions: Milanovic Seeks Second Term

In a crucial election, Croats are heading to the polls to choose their president, with incumbent Zoran Milanovic leading the race. He stands as a fierce critic of EU and NATO support to Ukraine, challenging the establishment with his blunt rhetoric.

With approximately 3.8 million eligible voters, the turnout by 1530 GMT was recorded at 36.09%, slightly lower than the figures from five years ago. Milanovic's main competition comes from Dragan Primorac, backed by the Croatian Democratic Union. Preliminary results are expected around 8 p.m. local time, following the closure of polling stations at 7 p.m.

Milanovic has gained 37.2% support in recent opinion polls ahead of Primorac's 20.4%. A second-round election will occur on January 12 if no candidate secures a majority. While the president's role is largely ceremonial, Milanovic presents strong opposition to the current government, criticising its policies and positioning himself as a counterbalance to the dominant HDZ party.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

 India
2
Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

 Global
3

Rexas Finance: A Rising Star in the Crypto Space

 United States
4
Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Waste Management in Lagos: A Sustainable Roadmap

Yemen’s Economic Crisis Deepens: Challenges and Hope Amidst Conflict

World Bank Group Scorecard FY24: A Blueprint for Inclusive Growth and Climate Resilience

Trade Preferences Outlook 2024: Charting a New Era of Global Commerce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024