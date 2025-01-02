Delhi BJP Accuses AAP of Election Rigging Amid Political Tensions

Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party President Virendraa Sachdeva has leveled allegations of electoral misconduct against the Aam Aadmi Party. During a press conference on Thursday, Sachdeva asserted that AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh has been listed in voter registers for both New Delhi and Tilak Nagar assemblies ahead of the forthcoming elections in the national capital, hinting at potential double voting.

Sachdeva has urged immediate action from the Election Commission and Delhi Police, citing inconsistencies with Singh's voter registration history. He highlighted discrepancies following Singh's 2018 Rajya Sabha tenure and raised questions over recent voter list entries. These developments have prompted BJP to call for vigilance in the electoral process.

Turning his critique towards AAP's leadership, Sachdeva accused National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal of evading pressing civic issues, such as water quality, road conditions, and energy concerns. Emphasizing upcoming central projects and investments in Delhi, Sachdeva underscored what he described as neglected responsibilities by the city's administration. While assembly elections are speculated to occur in February 2025, official dates remain pending.

(With inputs from agencies.)