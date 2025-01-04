Delhi Polls: BJP's Satish Upadhyay Takes Aim at AAP

In a fierce political battle for the upcoming Delhi assembly elections, BJP's candidate from Malviya Nagar, Satish Upadhyay, launched a scathing attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) led by Arvind Kejriwal. Upadhyay alleged widespread corruption and lack of effective governance under Kejriwal's administration.

Expressing his dissatisfaction with the current state of affairs, Upadhyay emphasized the dire need for governance in Delhi. He criticized the poor infrastructure and rising unemployment, questioning the quality of roads in the national capital. Upadhyay also accused AAP of negligence towards women's safety, referencing an alleged attack on AAP MP Swati Maliwal at the Chief Minister's residence.

The BJP has released its first list of 29 candidates for the elections, which are expected to take place in February 2025. The candidates include prominent names such as National General Secretary Dushyant Gautam and former Congress leader Arvinder Singh Lovely. As Congress struggles to regain its foothold, AAP remains a strong contender with its previous electoral victories.

(With inputs from agencies.)