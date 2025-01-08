President-elect Donald Trump has voiced support for Russia's renunciation of Ukraine's potential NATO membership, emphasizing that the issue has been a longstanding point of contention.

Speaking at a press conference in Palm Beach, Trump criticized the Biden administration for shifting the U.S. stance, linking it to ongoing tensions with Moscow.

Quiet opposition within Trump's circle aligns with Russian sentiments, arguing that Ukraine's NATO accession could unnecessarily escalate regional conflict with Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)