Left Menu

BJP-Led Panel Aims for Consensus on 'One Nation, One Election'

BJP leader PP Chaudhary, chairing the Joint Parliamentary Committee on 'One Nation, One Election', is confident of reaching a consensus. The committee, which includes diverse political figures, aims to scrutinize the related bills impartially. Opposition voices concern over potential impacts on regional party autonomy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-01-2025 11:31 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 11:31 IST
BJP-Led Panel Aims for Consensus on 'One Nation, One Election'
JPC Chairperson and BJP MP PP Chaudhary (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Member of Parliament PP Chaudhary, who chairs the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on 'One Nation, One Election', has expressed optimism that consensus will be achieved among committee members. Chaudhary emphasized that the JPC aims to examine the bills with impartiality, considering inputs from all stakeholders.

Chaudhary stated, "Our efforts will be to listen to people from every field - whether political parties, civil societies, or judiciary. We intend to scrutinize the government's bills with an unbiased approach." The committee, comprising eminent personalities from various political backgrounds, is expected to prioritize national interest, according to Chaudhary.

On its first meeting day, the ministry responsible for the proposal briefed the JPC members. The committee intends to take diverse opinions into account to navigate the path forward. Two significant bills concerning simultaneous elections were introduced in the Lok Sabha, with opposition parties arguing these amendments could disrupt the federal structure by favoring the ruling party.

Nonetheless, Union Law and Justice Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal has defended the proposal as "practical and important," stating discussions would commence earnestly in January. The Joint Parliamentary Committee's first session is scheduled for January 8 to deliberate these crucial legislative changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025