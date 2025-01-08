BJP-Led Panel Aims for Consensus on 'One Nation, One Election'

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Member of Parliament PP Chaudhary, who chairs the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on 'One Nation, One Election', has expressed optimism that consensus will be achieved among committee members. Chaudhary emphasized that the JPC aims to examine the bills with impartiality, considering inputs from all stakeholders.

Chaudhary stated, "Our efforts will be to listen to people from every field - whether political parties, civil societies, or judiciary. We intend to scrutinize the government's bills with an unbiased approach." The committee, comprising eminent personalities from various political backgrounds, is expected to prioritize national interest, according to Chaudhary.

On its first meeting day, the ministry responsible for the proposal briefed the JPC members. The committee intends to take diverse opinions into account to navigate the path forward. Two significant bills concerning simultaneous elections were introduced in the Lok Sabha, with opposition parties arguing these amendments could disrupt the federal structure by favoring the ruling party.

Nonetheless, Union Law and Justice Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal has defended the proposal as "practical and important," stating discussions would commence earnestly in January. The Joint Parliamentary Committee's first session is scheduled for January 8 to deliberate these crucial legislative changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)