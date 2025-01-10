Left Menu

Left's Strategic Move: CPI(M) Eyes Delhi Assembly Seats

Senior CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat announced the Left parties' strategy to contest six seats in the Delhi assembly elections. Two of those seats will be contested by the CPI(M) itself. The party aims to prevent the BJP's rise to power and will support the strongest candidates opposing the BJP.

Brinda Karat
  • Country:
  • India

Senior CPI(M) figure Brinda Karat declared the Left's intention to contest six seats in the upcoming Delhi assembly elections. The CPI(M) is set to field candidates in two of those seats.

Taking a stand against the BJP, the Left plans to back the strongest contenders in other constituencies to hinder the ruling party's power grab in the capital.

Karat's announcement came during her participation in the eighth Jharkhand State General Conference. The elections will take place on February 5, with results to be declared on February 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)

