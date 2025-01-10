Trump's Legal Battles: A Complex Web of Prosecutions and Appeals

Donald Trump is navigating a series of legal challenges, including a criminal conviction in New York while maintaining his presidency. The former president faces a complex landscape of appeals and ongoing cases touching on issues from alleged election interference to civil fraud.

In New York, Trump was convicted on charges of falsifying business records connected to alleged affairs, facing 34 felony counts. Although the judge ruled out imprisonment, the verdict marks a significant chapter in Trump's legal saga.

Further legal scrutiny surrounds Trump in Georgia, where he's implicated in a purported conspiracy to overturn the 2020 election results. Meanwhile, federal cases concerning document mishandling and election subversion have seen dismissals, highlighting the intricate nature of prosecuting a public figure with ongoing political influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)