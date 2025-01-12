Presidential Showdown: Croatia's Milanovic Faces Conservative Challenger in Runoff

Croatia's Presidential election enters its final stretch as incumbent Zoran Milanovic faces conservative rival Dragan Primorac in a decisive runoff. Milanovic, who gathered nearly half of the votes in the first round, missed securing a majority by a small margin against Primorac, a forensic scientist turned politician.

The election, set amidst Croatia's inflation woes, corruption allegations, and labor market challenges, stands crucial for the country's future in the European Union and NATO. Milanovic, known for his outspoken criticism of Western military aid to Ukraine, has drawn comparisons to US President-elect Donald Trump for his combative communication style.

Despite the largely ceremonial nature of the presidency, many believe the role is significant for Croatia's political balance. Primorac, once the science and education minister and a former member of Yugoslavia's Communist Party, accuses Milanovic of dubious international affiliations, while Milanovic counters with accusations of Primorac's associations with controversial figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)