Left Menu

Power Shift: Nawaf Salam Nominated as Lebanese Prime Minister

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun has nominated Nawaf Salam for prime minister, underscoring a major power shift away from Hezbollah. Salam received endorsement from 84 of 128 parliament members, while Hezbollah refrains from participation. President Aoun was elected last week amid a changing political landscape favoring U.S. and Saudi support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2025 22:19 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 22:19 IST
Power Shift: Nawaf Salam Nominated as Lebanese Prime Minister

In a significant political development in Lebanon, President Joseph Aoun has nominated Nawaf Salam as the prime minister. This decision was marked by Salam's backing from 84 of 128 parliament members, signaling a shift in power dynamics, especially concerning Hezbollah's influence.

The nomination is considered a blow to Hezbollah and its allies, who accused opponents of exclusionary tactics. The Iran-backed group opted not to nominate a candidate, signaling potential challenges in forming the new government.

The recent election of President Aoun, with support from the U.S. and Saudi Arabia, coupled with Salam's nomination, highlights changing alliances and shifting power in Lebanon. The new administration faces the challenge of addressing economic collapse and geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

 Japan
2
Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

 Australia
3
Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

 Global
4
ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025