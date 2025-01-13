Power Shift: Nawaf Salam Nominated as Lebanese Prime Minister
Lebanese President Joseph Aoun has nominated Nawaf Salam for prime minister, underscoring a major power shift away from Hezbollah. Salam received endorsement from 84 of 128 parliament members, while Hezbollah refrains from participation. President Aoun was elected last week amid a changing political landscape favoring U.S. and Saudi support.
In a significant political development in Lebanon, President Joseph Aoun has nominated Nawaf Salam as the prime minister. This decision was marked by Salam's backing from 84 of 128 parliament members, signaling a shift in power dynamics, especially concerning Hezbollah's influence.
The nomination is considered a blow to Hezbollah and its allies, who accused opponents of exclusionary tactics. The Iran-backed group opted not to nominate a candidate, signaling potential challenges in forming the new government.
The recent election of President Aoun, with support from the U.S. and Saudi Arabia, coupled with Salam's nomination, highlights changing alliances and shifting power in Lebanon. The new administration faces the challenge of addressing economic collapse and geopolitical tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
