Trump Look-Alike Boosts Business in Pakistan's Punjab Market

In Pakistan's Punjab province, a food vendor resembling Donald Trump captures public attention, boosting his pudding sales. Saleem Bagga, known for his singing, embraces the spotlight, inviting the real Trump to taste his kheer. His unique appearance, attributed to albinism, attracts many for selfies.

14-01-2025
  • Pakistan

A food vendor in Pakistan's Punjab province is attracting significant attention due to his remarkable resemblance to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump.

Known locally as Saleem Bagga, the vendor has seen increased sales for his kheer (pudding), thanks to his likeness to Trump and his tuneful marketing strategy.

His appearance, highlighting a distinctive blond quiff due to albinism, draws crowds eager for selfies and conversation, as his dessert becomes a local sensation. Bagga welcomes the attention and humorously invites Trump to visit and taste his popular pudding.

