Europe's Stand: German Defence Minister's Kyiv Visit Amid Transition

In a show of European solidarity, German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius has arrived in Kyiv as Ukraine continues its struggle against Russian aggression. The purpose of his visit is clear: underscoring Europe's unwavering support before Donald Trump assumes his second term as U.S. president.

Pistorius, part of Chancellor Olaf Scholz's party, emphasized the psychological and political importance of maintaining a strong stance beside Ukraine. As he meets with the Ukrainian government, he plans to discuss the specifics of military aid and to evaluate the current situation on the ground.

The visit also comes at a critical time, ahead of Germany's elections and amid discussions over a possible boost in NATO's defense spending target. With Trump pushing for more from Europe, Pistorius seeks to balance international cooperation, meeting counterparts to explore industrial partnerships in arms production for Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)