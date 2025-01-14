Left Menu

Pawar Rebuts Shah's Political Claim with Historical Perspective

Sharad Pawar dismissed Amit Shah's claims that BJP's Maharashtra victory ended a betrayal era he started in 1978. Pawar criticized the lack of political communication today and highlighted his cooperation with BJP figures in the past. He also ruled out joining NDA, backing AAP instead for Delhi polls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 14-01-2025 17:43 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 17:43 IST
Pawar Rebuts Shah's Political Claim with Historical Perspective
Sharad Pawar
  • Country:
  • India

Former Union Minister Sharad Pawar has rebuffed Union Home Minister Amit Shah's assertion that the BJP's triumph in Maharashtra marked the end of a political era defined by treachery allegedly started by Pawar in 1978.

Pawar, who served as the chief minister of Maharashtra back then, responded dismissively to Shah's remarks during a press interaction in Mumbai. He noted the presence of Jan Sangh members in his ministry, emphasizing the necessity for respectful communication among political leaders, which he felt is currently lacking.

Addressing speculation, Pawar denied any interest in aligning with the NDA and instead extended his support to the Aam Aadmi Party in the upcoming Delhi assembly elections. Pawar's statements came amid heightened political discourse following Amit Shah's comments at a BJP convention in Shirdi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Shares

Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Share...

 Global
2
Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

 Japan
3
Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

 Global
4
Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming mental health: Machine learning paves the way for predictive care

Fighting pandemics smarter: The role of active learning in disease monitoring

AI as a companion: How conversational agents are transforming elderly care

Innovation meets imagination: The impact of AI on creative industries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025