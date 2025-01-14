Pawar Rebuts Shah's Political Claim with Historical Perspective

Former Union Minister Sharad Pawar has rebuffed Union Home Minister Amit Shah's assertion that the BJP's triumph in Maharashtra marked the end of a political era defined by treachery allegedly started by Pawar in 1978.

Pawar, who served as the chief minister of Maharashtra back then, responded dismissively to Shah's remarks during a press interaction in Mumbai. He noted the presence of Jan Sangh members in his ministry, emphasizing the necessity for respectful communication among political leaders, which he felt is currently lacking.

Addressing speculation, Pawar denied any interest in aligning with the NDA and instead extended his support to the Aam Aadmi Party in the upcoming Delhi assembly elections. Pawar's statements came amid heightened political discourse following Amit Shah's comments at a BJP convention in Shirdi.

