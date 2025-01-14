Left Menu

Delhi's Political Showdown: AAP vs BJP Amid Vote-Buying Allegations

Arvind Kejriwal of AAP accuses the BJP of attempting to buy votes with money and gifts. The BJP denies the claims, calling them a sign of desperation. With Delhi's elections imminent, this marks a heated exchange between the two parties striving for voter trust.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2025 20:14 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 20:14 IST
Arvind Kejriwal, the national convener of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), has leveled serious accusations against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), claiming their workers are trying to sway voters by distributing money, gold chains, and other items. He called upon Delhi citizens to reject such tactics.

The BJP, in a swift rebuttal, dismissed Kejriwal's allegations as baseless fabrications, aimed at covering his desperation. BJP's Manoj Tiwari labeled Kejriwal the 'king of lies' and highlighted accusations against AAP regarding liquor policies, education, and other issues.

This exchange comes as AAP aims to retain its political dominance amid an electoral challenge from the BJP, seeking a comeback after 26 years. Delhi's crucial election is set for February 5, and tensions are palpable as both parties battle for voters' trust.

(With inputs from agencies.)

