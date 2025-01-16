Left Menu

Canada Prepares for Economic Battle Amid Potential US Tariffs

Canada is poised to counteract if U.S. President-elect Donald Trump implements a 25% tariff on Canadian imports. This act threatens Canada's economy, reliant on the U.S. for 75% of its exports. Prime Minister Trudeau vows a robust response, with deliberations ongoing on the exact measures.

Updated: 16-01-2025 04:16 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 04:16 IST
Canada stands on the brink of an economic showdown with the United States as President-elect Donald Trump plans to impose a 25% tariff on Canadian imports. The proposed tariffs threaten to cripple Canada's economy, which is heavily reliant on exports to the U.S.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, following a meeting with the country's provincial premiers, emphasized that no countermeasure would be off the table should the U.S. proceed with the tariffs. Trudeau advocates for a proportional response, although details remain undisclosed.

Concerns extend beyond trade, as Trump links the tariffs to border security improvements. Despite ministerial claims that Canadian illegal flows are minimal, Alberta remains opposed to curbing oil exports. The government promises financial aid in response to any economic fallout.

