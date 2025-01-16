Left Menu

Tahir Hussain Granted Custody Parole Amidst Delhi Elections

Tahir Hussain, accused in the Delhi riots case, was temporarily released from Tihar Jail on Thursday morning to file nomination papers for the Delhi polls. This came after the Delhi High Court granted him custody parole. Hussain is contesting from the Mustafabad constituency for the AIMIM.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-01-2025 10:33 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 10:33 IST
Tahir Hussain Granted Custody Parole Amidst Delhi Elections
  • Country:
  • India

Tahir Hussain, a key figure accused in the Delhi riots case, was released from Tihar Jail on Thursday morning under the vigilance of Delhi Police. Leaving the facility at approximately 9:15 am, Hussain headed to file his nomination papers for the upcoming Delhi elections.

The Delhi High Court granted him custody parole, permitting his temporary exit from jail despite ongoing charges linked to the 2020 riots. These riots, which erupted in northeast Delhi on February 24, 2020, resulted in the deaths of 53 individuals and left many others injured.

A former Aam Aadmi Party councillor, Hussain is now representing the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) in the Mustafabad constituency for the February 5 Assembly polls. His release has sparked varied reactions given the sensitivity of the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

 Global
2
High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

 Global
3
Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

 Global
4
Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

Redefining teamwork: The synergy of humans and intelligent agents in hybrid teams

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025