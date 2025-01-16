Tahir Hussain Granted Custody Parole Amidst Delhi Elections

Tahir Hussain, a key figure accused in the Delhi riots case, was released from Tihar Jail on Thursday morning under the vigilance of Delhi Police. Leaving the facility at approximately 9:15 am, Hussain headed to file his nomination papers for the upcoming Delhi elections.

The Delhi High Court granted him custody parole, permitting his temporary exit from jail despite ongoing charges linked to the 2020 riots. These riots, which erupted in northeast Delhi on February 24, 2020, resulted in the deaths of 53 individuals and left many others injured.

A former Aam Aadmi Party councillor, Hussain is now representing the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) in the Mustafabad constituency for the February 5 Assembly polls. His release has sparked varied reactions given the sensitivity of the case.

