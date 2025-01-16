Japan Aligns with NATO Amid Mounting Global Tensions

In a significant development, Japan formally launched an independent mission to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) on Thursday. This move comes as Tokyo and the military alliance aim to enhance cooperation amid rising tensions with Russia, China, and North Korea.

Previously managed by the Japanese embassy in Belgium, the new mission will now be led by Osamu Izawa, taking over the responsibilities currently handled by Belgium's ambassador, Masahiro Mikami. This transition aligns with Japan and NATO's growing collaboration.

The inauguration coincides with high-level discussions in Tokyo between Japan and NATO, addressing regional security matters in East Asia and Europe. The move reflects an increasingly complex security landscape, as NATO fortifies ties with Japan and other Indo-Pacific partners while navigating geopolitical challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)