China to Resume Group Tours to Taiwan Amid Tensions

China plans to resume group tours to Taiwan from Shanghai and Fujian provinces, according to its culture and tourism ministry. This comes amid ongoing tensions between China and Taiwan over travel and political disagreements. Taiwan's President expressed openness to exchanges but doubts Beijing's goodwill.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 06:36 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 06:36 IST
In a move that could symbolize a thaw in cross-strait relations, China is preparing to resume group tours to Taiwan from Shanghai and Fujian province, as announced by the culture and tourism ministry on Friday.

Since the end of the COVID-19 pandemic, China and Taiwan have been in a tug-of-war over tourism, with each blaming the other for delayed resumption. Taiwan's President, Lai Ching-te, expressed a willingness for exchanges, questioning Beijing's intentions given their restrictions on tourism.

The ministry's statement highlights the aim of promoting normalization of people-to-people exchanges and enhancing mutual interests. While Taiwan remains cautious, the return of tours could signal an easing of tensions. However, with no exact timeline given, uncertainties linger.

