Karnataka Politics: Allegations, Denials, and Internal Dynamics

Karnataka's political arena is heating up with opposition leader R Ashok accusing the Congress-led government of rampant corruption, dubbing it a '60 per cent commission government'. He has claimed that funds are allegedly being diverted for a major Congress rally, citing various scams like the Mysuru Muda scam as evidence.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has dismissed these allegations as baseless, demanding explanations from Ashok before making such severe accusations. Siddaramaiah insists that the claims should be backed by evidence, stating, 'Just because he makes the claim doesn't mean it is true.'

Amidst these allegations, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar downplayed reports of internal discord within Congress, reaffirming his dedication to safeguarding the party's interests and unity. He emphasized his commitment, stating that internal harmony is his utmost priority as rumors of an internal rift circulate.

