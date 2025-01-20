Karnataka Politics: Allegations, Denials, and Internal Dynamics
Karnataka's political landscape recently saw heightened tensions as Chief Minister Siddaramaiah challenged opposition leader R Ashok's corruption charges against the Congress-led government. Amidst allegations of a '60% commission' scheme, Deputy CM DK Shivakumar emphasized his commitment to protecting the party amidst rumored internal conflicts.
- Country:
- India
Karnataka's political arena is heating up with opposition leader R Ashok accusing the Congress-led government of rampant corruption, dubbing it a '60 per cent commission government'. He has claimed that funds are allegedly being diverted for a major Congress rally, citing various scams like the Mysuru Muda scam as evidence.
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has dismissed these allegations as baseless, demanding explanations from Ashok before making such severe accusations. Siddaramaiah insists that the claims should be backed by evidence, stating, 'Just because he makes the claim doesn't mean it is true.'
Amidst these allegations, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar downplayed reports of internal discord within Congress, reaffirming his dedication to safeguarding the party's interests and unity. He emphasized his commitment, stating that internal harmony is his utmost priority as rumors of an internal rift circulate.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Celebrating Murli Manohar Joshi: A Pillar of BJP Legacy
Congress Leaders Defect to BJP Ahead of Uttarakhand Polls
Next 25 years very crucial for India and Delhi; these years will witness India becoming 'Viksit Bharat': PM Modi at BJP rally in Rohini.
Have faith that lotus will bloom in Delhi Assembly polls: PM Modi at BJP rally.
VHP Demands Congress Apology After Nanded Blast Acquittal