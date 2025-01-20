Rifts and Rumors: Maharashtra's Political Chess Game

Tensions have risen in Maharashtra's political sphere as Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP, alleged that Uday Samant has backing from 20 MLAs within his party. This development could potentially marginalize current Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, whom Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar describes as being in a 'very precarious' situation.

Despite Raut's assertions foretelling Samant's rise, the latter dismissed any discord with Shinde, commending him for his role in shaping his political ascent. Both leaders are currently maneuvering through a delicate political landscape, as rumors swirl about possible shifts in power dynamics within the Shiv Sena.

Meanwhile, the Mahayuti leadership faces scrutiny for its handling of guardian minister appointments, reflecting potential cracks within the coalition. BJP's Girish Mahajan and Chandrashekhar Bawankule have headed to meet Shinde, amid discontent reports within the ruling alliance.

