Rifts and Rumors: Maharashtra's Political Chess Game

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut claimed Maharashtra cabinet member Uday Samant had support from 20 Shiv Sena MLAs, potentially sidelining Deputy CM Eknath Shinde. Samant denied any rift, praising Shinde for his career influence. This comes amid concerns over the Mahayuti government's internal discord.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 20-01-2025 21:47 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 21:47 IST
  • India

Tensions have risen in Maharashtra's political sphere as Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP, alleged that Uday Samant has backing from 20 MLAs within his party. This development could potentially marginalize current Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, whom Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar describes as being in a 'very precarious' situation.

Despite Raut's assertions foretelling Samant's rise, the latter dismissed any discord with Shinde, commending him for his role in shaping his political ascent. Both leaders are currently maneuvering through a delicate political landscape, as rumors swirl about possible shifts in power dynamics within the Shiv Sena.

Meanwhile, the Mahayuti leadership faces scrutiny for its handling of guardian minister appointments, reflecting potential cracks within the coalition. BJP's Girish Mahajan and Chandrashekhar Bawankule have headed to meet Shinde, amid discontent reports within the ruling alliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

