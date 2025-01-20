Left Menu

BJP's Bold Claims for Delhi: Saini's Statements Stir the Capital

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini expressed confidence that the BJP will form the government in Delhi, accusing the AAP of misleading citizens. He highlighted Modi's leadership in empowering women and addressing poverty. Saini's comments coincided with a pre-Budget consultation with women leaders in Panchkula.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 20-01-2025 22:06 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 22:06 IST
BJP's Bold Claims for Delhi: Saini's Statements Stir the Capital
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini voiced his belief that residents of Delhi are inclined to support the BJP in the upcoming polls, underscoring the saffron party's prospective victory under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

Saini criticized the AAP government for alleged unfulfilled promises, positioning the BJP as the authentic ally of the underprivileged. He also lashed out at AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of surpassing the Congress in corruption.

Addressing the significance of women's empowerment, Saini highlighted efforts by both central and Haryana administrations under Modi to integrate women as vital contributors to national progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025