BJP's Bold Claims for Delhi: Saini's Statements Stir the Capital
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini expressed confidence that the BJP will form the government in Delhi, accusing the AAP of misleading citizens. He highlighted Modi's leadership in empowering women and addressing poverty. Saini's comments coincided with a pre-Budget consultation with women leaders in Panchkula.
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini voiced his belief that residents of Delhi are inclined to support the BJP in the upcoming polls, underscoring the saffron party's prospective victory under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.
Saini criticized the AAP government for alleged unfulfilled promises, positioning the BJP as the authentic ally of the underprivileged. He also lashed out at AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of surpassing the Congress in corruption.
Addressing the significance of women's empowerment, Saini highlighted efforts by both central and Haryana administrations under Modi to integrate women as vital contributors to national progress.
(With inputs from agencies.)
