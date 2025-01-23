NATO Chief Urges U.S. to Maintain Support for Ukraine Amid European Financial Commitment
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has called on the U.S. to continue its defense support for Ukraine. Speaking at the World Economic Forum, Rutte highlighted the need for Europe to increase its defense budget and take on a larger financial role in aiding Ukraine's defense efforts.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2025 17:50 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 17:50 IST
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has emphasized the critical role of the United States in continuing defense support for Ukraine amid the ongoing conflict with Russia.
During his address at the World Economic Forum in Davos, he stated that Europe must elevate its defense investment and assume a significant financial responsibility in Ukraine aid.
Rutte's remarks spotlight the urgency for Europe to augment its contribution, underscoring the broader geopolitical stakes should Russian President Vladimir Putin succeed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Exposed
Impetus Celebrates Employee Commitment Across India and the USA
Family Feud: Accusations Against OpenAI's Sam Altman Spark Public Outcry
Fires Ravage Los Angeles: Thousands Evacuate as Flames Spread
Wildfires Ravage Los Angeles Suburbs, Displacing Thousands