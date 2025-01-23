NATO Chief Urges U.S. to Maintain Support for Ukraine Amid European Financial Commitment

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has emphasized the critical role of the United States in continuing defense support for Ukraine amid the ongoing conflict with Russia.

During his address at the World Economic Forum in Davos, he stated that Europe must elevate its defense investment and assume a significant financial responsibility in Ukraine aid.

Rutte's remarks spotlight the urgency for Europe to augment its contribution, underscoring the broader geopolitical stakes should Russian President Vladimir Putin succeed.

