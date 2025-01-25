US Supreme Court Clears Path for Rana's Extradition to India
The US Supreme Court has denied Tahawwur Hussain Rana’s petition, enabling his extradition to India for his role in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. Shiv Sena leaders urge India to pursue other fugitives while celebration of the court verdict underscores its impact on ongoing terrorism investigations.
The United States Supreme Court has dismissed a petition filed by Tahawwur Hussain Rana, who was convicted for his involvement in the Mumbai terror attacks, allowing his extradition to India. The decision has sparked responses from Indian political figures, emphasizing the need to pursue other high-profile fugitives.
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut expressed optimism that this judicial precedent could facilitate the return of individuals like Nirav Modi, Dawood Ibrahim, and Tiger Memon, accused of economic and violent crimes. Meanwhile, Hannan Mollah of the Communist Party praised the court's decision, highlighting the importance of trying such criminals in India.
Rana, a Pakistani origin businessman, had been sentenced to 168 months in the US for supporting terrorism. Despite various appeals, his legal bids were unsuccessful, and his extradition to face charges in India now appears imminent. This marks a significant milestone in India's efforts to secure justice for the victims of the 26/11 attacks.
