Left Menu

US Supreme Court Clears Path for Rana's Extradition to India

The US Supreme Court has denied Tahawwur Hussain Rana’s petition, enabling his extradition to India for his role in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. Shiv Sena leaders urge India to pursue other fugitives while celebration of the court verdict underscores its impact on ongoing terrorism investigations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-01-2025 12:59 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 12:59 IST
US Supreme Court Clears Path for Rana's Extradition to India
UBT Sena leader Sanjay Raut (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The United States Supreme Court has dismissed a petition filed by Tahawwur Hussain Rana, who was convicted for his involvement in the Mumbai terror attacks, allowing his extradition to India. The decision has sparked responses from Indian political figures, emphasizing the need to pursue other high-profile fugitives.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut expressed optimism that this judicial precedent could facilitate the return of individuals like Nirav Modi, Dawood Ibrahim, and Tiger Memon, accused of economic and violent crimes. Meanwhile, Hannan Mollah of the Communist Party praised the court's decision, highlighting the importance of trying such criminals in India.

Rana, a Pakistani origin businessman, had been sentenced to 168 months in the US for supporting terrorism. Despite various appeals, his legal bids were unsuccessful, and his extradition to face charges in India now appears imminent. This marks a significant milestone in India's efforts to secure justice for the victims of the 26/11 attacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

 Global
2
Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

 Global
3
Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

 Global
4
Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI deliver accurate judicial predictions?

Are AI models secretly using your images?

Securing the AI future: Why infrastructure is key to safer agents

No more stereotypes? New AI tech promises fairer conversation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025