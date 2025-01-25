Left Menu

Slovakia's Political Turmoil: Fico Faces Growing Protests

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico refuses to resign after massive protests against his pro-Russia shift. Demonstrators, rallying under 'We are Europe', demand a return to pro-European policies. Fico defends his foreign policy, while critics warn of weakening democratic values. Political tensions rise as a no-confidence vote looms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-01-2025 21:20 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 21:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has faced mounting pressure to step down following widespread protests opposing his government's shift towards Russia. Despite the growing public discontent, he has rejected calls for his resignation, asserting that changes in government can only occur through elections.

Organizers estimated 60,000 people protested in Bratislava alone on Friday, with an overall turnout of approximately 100,000 demonstrators nationwide, marking the largest protests since Fico's return to power in 2023. The movement, spearheaded by the civic group 'Mier Ukrajine' under the slogan 'We are Europe', demands a return to pro-European policies.

Fico's government accuses progressive groups of attempting to illegally overthrow the state, while opposition parties continue to challenge these claims. As political tensions escalate, Fico's fragile coalition confronts a no-confidence motion, set to be debated in parliament next week, further testing the stability of his administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

